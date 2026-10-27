From 2027 Assam reserves 12% direct recruitment posts for ex-Agniveers

Assam just announced that starting in 2027, 12% of direct recruitment vacancies in designated posts across selected departments and services will be set aside for eligible ex-Agniveers who are permanent residents of Assam, enrolled under the Agnipath scheme, completed the full four-year term of engagement in the Indian Army, Navy or Air Force, and hold an official Agniveer certificate issued upon discharge.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says it's about recognizing their service and helping them land roles in important departments.