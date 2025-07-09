From Indrayani to Vadodara: India's 2025 bridge collapses
Several major bridge accidents in Gujarat and Maharashtra this year have put a spotlight on India's aging infrastructure.
In just the first half of 2025, multiple collapses have raised tough questions about how well these structures are maintained.
Early investigations point to poor upkeep and faulty materials as likely reasons.
Several incidents of bridge collapses this year
In July, the Gambhira bridge in Vadodara gave way, leading to nine tragic deaths—including a child.
Just weeks earlier, an old iron footbridge near Pune collapsed during heavy rain, killing four and injuring 18.
Even construction sites aren't immune: back in March, a gantry linked to Ahmedabad's bullet train project slipped onto railway tracks, disrupting services but thankfully causing no injuries.
All of this highlights why regular checks and strict safety standards really matter—especially for structures we rely on every day.