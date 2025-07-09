From Indrayani to Vadodara: India's 2025 bridge collapses

Several incidents of bridge collapses this year

In July, the Gambhira bridge in Vadodara gave way, leading to nine tragic deaths—including a child.

Just weeks earlier, an old iron footbridge near Pune collapsed during heavy rain, killing four and injuring 18.

Even construction sites aren't immune: back in March, a gantry linked to Ahmedabad's bullet train project slipped onto railway tracks, disrupting services but thankfully causing no injuries.

All of this highlights why regular checks and strict safety standards really matter—especially for structures we rely on every day.