From October 1 households without Aadhaar authentication lose LPG subsidy

Without BAA, expect a serious price jump, like in Hyderabad, where a 5-kilogram cylinder will cost ₹829.50 compared to the subsidized ₹994 for a much bigger 14.2-kilogram one.

The government is also putting big money (₹30,000 crore) into keeping LPG affordable for those who qualify.

As of now, 89.9% of users have already completed BAA, so if you haven't yet, it might be time to get on it!