From October 1 households without Aadhaar authentication lose LPG subsidy
From October 1, 2026, if your household hasn't completed Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA), you'll only be able to buy smaller 5- or 10-kilogram LPG cylinders at full market price.
No more subsidized rates or access to the 14.2-kilogram refills.
The government says this is to make sure subsidies reach real households and to crack down on duplicate and ineligible connections.
Hyderabad 5kg ₹829.50 versus 14.2kg ₹994
Without BAA, expect a serious price jump, like in Hyderabad, where a 5-kilogram cylinder will cost ₹829.50 compared to the subsidized ₹994 for a much bigger 14.2-kilogram one.
The government is also putting big money (₹30,000 crore) into keeping LPG affordable for those who qualify.
As of now, 89.9% of users have already completed BAA, so if you haven't yet, it might be time to get on it!