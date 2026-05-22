From Veerappan hunt to Padma Shri: K Vijay Kumar's story

Former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General K Vijay Kumar is set to be conferred the Padma Shri award on May 25. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honor to Kumar, who is one of India's most decorated police officers. The 1975-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre is best known for leading the operation that killed forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.

Background Kumar chose IPS over IAS Born on September 15, 1952, Kumar studied at St Joseph's College and Madras Christian College. He entered the IPS in 1975, intentionally choosing it over a career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), for which he had also been selected. His career spanned nearly five decades, with several key assignments, including as Commissioner of Police, Chennai, and Director General of the CRPF.

Anti-terrorism efforts Reforms in CRPF post Dantewada Maoist attack As CRPF chief from 2010 to 2012, Kumar introduced major reforms in training and operational strategy after the Dantewada Maoist attack. His tenure as Senior Security Advisor between 2013 and 2018 saw a significant decline in Maoist violence across affected regions. He was also instrumental in security management in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during the abrogation of Article 370 from 2018 to 2020.

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Military command Leadership during the Kargil War Kumar also served as Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kashmir from 1998 to 2001. He led nearly 50,000 personnel during the Kargil War and at the height of the fidayeen attacks. His leadership was crucial in managing security challenges during these critical times.

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Awards and authorship Kumar has also written a book Kumar has been awarded the President's Police Medals for Gallantry and Distinguished Service. He is also the author of the book Veerappan: Chasing the Brigand. His contributions to policing and security management have made him one of India's most celebrated police officers, earning him this prestigious Padma Shri award.