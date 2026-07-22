FSSAI challenges misleading label claims as market nears $60B

Brands can't just swap in date syrup or fruit concentrates and still call their products "no added sugar."

The Whole Truth, for example, had to update its label after an FSSAI notice.

Meanwhile, the Advertising Standards Council of India flagged over 150 ads from January to June 2026 for similar issues.

With more people paying attention to what they eat (and investors pouring in millions), experts say these stricter rules should lead to better products and fewer sketchy claims on your snacks.