FSSAI challenges misleading label claims as market nears $60B
FSSAI is taking a stand against food and drink brands that use labels like "healthy," "no added sugar," or "100% natural" without backing it up.
As India's health food market booms, expected to reach nearly $60 billion by 2034, the regulator wants to make sure what you see on the label is actually true.
The Whole Truth relabels after FSSAI
Brands can't just swap in date syrup or fruit concentrates and still call their products "no added sugar."
The Whole Truth, for example, had to update its label after an FSSAI notice.
Meanwhile, the Advertising Standards Council of India flagged over 150 ads from January to June 2026 for similar issues.
With more people paying attention to what they eat (and investors pouring in millions), experts say these stricter rules should lead to better products and fewer sketchy claims on your snacks.