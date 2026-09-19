FSSAI considers nationwide ban on analog paneer pending states' consensus
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is thinking about banning analog paneer (a non-dairy version made from vegetable oils and starches) across the country.
It will talk it over with state officials on September 24, 2026, and if there is a consensus among the states, the ban could roll out everywhere.
Right now, eight states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra have already put restrictions in place to stop misleading sales.
FSSAI seeks stricter labeling and licensing
FSSAI is also pushing for stricter labeling so people can easily tell real paneer from its lookalike.
There's talk of requiring special licenses for companies making these non-dairy versions too.
The goal? Make sure what you're buying is exactly what you think it is, and keep food safety standards high for everyone.