FSSAI discards seized sweets, locals retrieve & examine them: Video
India
During pre-Holi food safety checks in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, FSSAI officials seized adulterated sweets from a local shop.
Instead of safely destroying the contaminated sweets, authorities tossed them in a public dustbin—where locals soon retrieved them.
A video of people picking out and examining these discarded boxes quickly went viral online.
Crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Holi
This incident highlights FSSAI's ongoing efforts across Uttar Pradesh to tackle food adulteration ahead of Holi.
Recent raids have targeted sweet shops and factories statewide; just last week in Kanpur, 13,972-liter of adulterated oil were confiscated for lab testing, and a fake ghee manufacturing unit was raided with goods worth ₹5.45 lakh seized as part of the crackdown.