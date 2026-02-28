FSSAI discards seized sweets, locals retrieve & examine them: Video

Crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Holi

This incident highlights FSSAI's ongoing efforts across Uttar Pradesh to tackle food adulteration ahead of Holi.

Recent raids have targeted sweet shops and factories statewide; just last week in Kanpur, 13,972-liter of adulterated oil were confiscated for lab testing, and a fake ghee manufacturing unit was raided with goods worth ₹5.45 lakh seized as part of the crackdown.