FSSAI finds artificial flavors in 11 Tamil Nadu liquor products
India
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently inspected a distillery in Tamil Nadu and found 11 liquor products using artificial flavors to fake the taste of natural fermentation.
This raised red flags about misleading labels, so TASMAC, the state marketing body, quickly suspended its sales on August 13.
FSSAI lifts ban after compliance assurance
Just a day later, FSSAI lifted the ban following an appeal and assurance of compliance.
By law, drinks like whiskey and rum must get their flavor from traditional methods, not shortcuts.
Even though alcohol is mostly handled by states, FSSAI steps in to keep labeling honest and protect consumers from being misled.