Bromate levels in the flagged Bisleri bottles were 12 micrograms per liter, just over the legal limit of 10 micrograms per liter.

If you're wondering how many people actually drink bottled water, a recent survey of 29,161 responses from urban households across 284 districts found only about 1% of respondents said they rely on bottled water for drinking and cooking instead of treating municipal water; most prefer purifiers or RO systems.

Bisleri says the packaged drinking water is safe for consumption and that it will cooperate with food safety authorities as FSSAI expands its enforcement drive across major packaged drinking water brands.