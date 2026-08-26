FSSAI flags 2 Aerocity hotels before BRICS summit in Delhi

At Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, inspectors uncovered 87kg of expired sweets, bread packets bearing expired stickers, and a cake base past its date.

They also spotted cockroaches and flies in the kitchen and noticed that vegetarian and non-vegetarian cutting boards were mixed together.

Over at JW Marriott New Delhi, things weren't much better: 59 violations popped up, including pests in the kitchen, a visible particle in water being served to customers, overflowing bins, and rotten produce.

Both hotels have been told to undertake corrective action since they're among the hotels being used to accommodate foreign guests arriving for the BRICS Summit.