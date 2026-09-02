FSSAI flags JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi, warns 5-star hotels
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) just called out JW Marriott and Andaz in Delhi for some pretty serious food safety slip-ups: think pests, expired ingredients, dirty kitchens, and mixing up vegetarian and nonvegetarian items.
After these findings, FSSAI told all five-star hotels with central licenses to tighten up their food safety game.
FSSAI meets hotels, stresses food safety
On Tuesday, September 1, 2026, FSSAI sat down with hotel representatives and executive chefs to talk about fixing these issues.
They emphasized better pest control, keeping food fresh, preventing cross-contamination, and tracking where ingredients come from.
The hotel teams promised they will step up compliance going forward.
FSSAI issued 20+ menu labeling notices
This is not the first time FSSAI has flagged big hotels; over 20 notices have been sent earlier for menu labeling problems.
With these latest violations, expect even more inspections across the hotel sector soon.