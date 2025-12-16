FSSAI launches all-India crackdown on fake milk and paneer

FSSAI wants local food safety teams to inspect dairies, test samples, check licenses, seize unsafe products, and even shut down units caught cheating. Hotels and restaurants have to make sure they're serving the real deal—no fake paneer allowed—or face penalties. Plus, vending kiosks must use approved rapid test kits now.

Why should you care?

This crackdown is about keeping your chai, lassi, and cheesy snacks safe from harmful additives.

With stricter checks rolling out across India, it's a big step toward making sure what you're eating is actually what it says on the label.