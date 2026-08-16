FSSAI lifts ban on 11 Enrica Enterprises liquor variants
India
FSSAI just lifted its ban on 11 liquor variants manufactured by Enrica Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. including favorites like VSOP Exshaw Gold Brandy and McDowells VSOP Brandy, after the company appealed against the prohibition order and assured the authorities that it would comply with the rules.
Earlier, Tasmac stores had pulled these bottles from shelves when inspections found questionable flavoring substances.
FSSAI gives Enrica 30 days notice
Enrica now has 30 days to fix all violations, or they could face more action.
A senior official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said, "We have given them 30 days' notice. If they fail to comply, we can take further action."