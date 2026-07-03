FSSAI raids Westend Corporation in Okhla finds 40,000-plus fake-dated packets

Labeling tools seized, complaint registered

Officials discovered not just tampered food from different brands, but also tools like stamps and printing machines used to change the labels.

Everything was confiscated, and a formal complaint has been registered against those involved.

FSSAI is promising tough action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and wants people to report anything suspicious using their app or website, so if something feels off at your local store, now you know what to do.