FSSAI raids Westend Corporation in Okhla finds 40,000-plus fake-dated packets
Delhi just saw a big food safety crackdown: FSSAI raided M/s Westend Corporation Pvt Ltd in Okhla and found over 40,000 packets with fake expiration and manufacturing dates.
Turns out expired products were getting new labels so they could be sold again.
Pretty unsettling when you think about what could end up on your plate.
Labeling tools seized, complaint registered
Officials discovered not just tampered food from different brands, but also tools like stamps and printing machines used to change the labels.
Everything was confiscated, and a formal complaint has been registered against those involved.
FSSAI is promising tough action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and wants people to report anything suspicious using their app or website, so if something feels off at your local store, now you know what to do.