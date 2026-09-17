FSSAI ramps up state inspections to improve food safety
India
India's top food safety body, FSSAI, is cracking down on unsafe food practices.
According to Chief Rajit Punhani, state inspections have ramped up lately, and more businesses are following the rules.
The goal? Making sure what you eat is safer and healthier.
FSSAI considers nationwide analog paneer ban
Over 100,000 notices have gone out to violators, with about 5,000 licenses suspended and nearly 1,900 convictions so far.
FSSAI is also thinking about banning analog paneer (the fake stuff made from oils instead of milk) nationwide. This will be discussed with states soon.
Plus, after a Supreme Court push, warning labels for foods high in sugar, salt, or fat are on the way to help everyone make better choices.