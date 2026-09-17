FSSAI ramps up state inspections to improve food safety

Over 100,000 notices have gone out to violators, with about 5,000 licenses suspended and nearly 1,900 convictions so far.

FSSAI is also thinking about banning analog paneer (the fake stuff made from oils instead of milk) nationwide. This will be discussed with states soon.

Plus, after a Supreme Court push, warning labels for foods high in sugar, salt, or fat are on the way to help everyone make better choices.