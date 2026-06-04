FSSAI requires green vegan logo on approved vegan food packages

FSSAI lifts sal seed fat restrictions

With plant-based diets getting more popular for health, ethical, and environmental reasons, the new logo gives shoppers a quick way to tell vegan products apart from vegetarian products (which can still include things like milk or honey).

Dietitian Monita Gahlot says it's a solid step toward stopping misleading claims.

Plus, FSSAI has also lifted restrictions on sal seed fat in foods, so expect some fresh innovation in India's growing vegan scene.