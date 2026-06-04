FSSAI requires green vegan logo on approved vegan food packages
Starting July 1, 2027, all approved vegan food packages in India will need to carry a special logo, a green square with a stylized "V" and a leaf.
This move from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is meant to make spotting vegan options way easier and clear up any confusion with vegetarian foods.
FSSAI lifts sal seed fat restrictions
With plant-based diets getting more popular for health, ethical, and environmental reasons, the new logo gives shoppers a quick way to tell vegan products apart from vegetarian products (which can still include things like milk or honey).
Dietitian Monita Gahlot says it's a solid step toward stopping misleading claims.
Plus, FSSAI has also lifted restrictions on sal seed fat in foods, so expect some fresh innovation in India's growing vegan scene.