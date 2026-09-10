FSSAI rethinks packaged food labels after Supreme Court questioning
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) is rethinking its plan for warning labels on packaged foods.
After the Supreme Court questioned their phased rollout, FSSAI is now considering tougher rules that could come into effect right away.
The earlier plan would only label products if they were high in at least two risky ingredients: added sugar, salt, or saturated fat, but that approach was criticized as too soft.
FSSAI open to single ingredient labels
FSSAI was open to implementing stricter labels from the outset, saying it would label any product that's high in just one of those ingredients: added sugar, salt, or saturated fat.
This move is meant to better protect people's health and answer concerns from activists who felt the old plan wasn't strong enough.
The Supreme Court made it clear that national health needs priority, and further suggestions are expected by September 28.