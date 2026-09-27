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Home / News / India News / FSSAI seeks to ban 'paneer' label for non-dairy products
FSSAI seeks to ban 'paneer' label for non-dairy products
FSSAI's proposal is part of draft regulations

FSSAI seeks to ban 'paneer' label for non-dairy products

By Snehil Singh
Sep 27, 2026
06:29 pm
What's the story

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed new rules to stop the sale or marketing of non-dairy analog products as "Paneer." The proposal is part of the draft Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2026. Under these regulations, items made with ingredients not sourced from milk can't be called paneer.

Legislative impact

Issue 1st raised in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

The issue was first raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in March 2025 by Shrigonda MLA Vikram Pachpute.

He had highlighted concerns over non-dairy products being sold as paneer, bringing samples of real dairy paneer and an analog alternative to showcase how difficult it is for consumers to tell them apart.

This intervention sparked a larger debate about food safety and consumer rights.

State-level ban

Ban on analog paneer

The issue also led to regulatory changes in Maharashtra, where restaurants and other food establishments were asked to disclose the use of analog paneer on menus.

Later, a one-year ban was imposed on the production and sale of non-dairy paneer in Maharashtra.

The latest FSSAI draft seeks to extend this regulation nationwide, ensuring that only genuine dairy products can be marketed as paneer across India.

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Feedback invitation

Stakeholder consultation

The FSSAI has now invited public feedback on the draft regulations, giving stakeholders 60 days to submit their suggestions.

Consumers, dairy farmers, industry representatives, and food-safety professionals are encouraged to participate in this consultation process.

The proposed changes will be finalized after considering the feedback received during this period.

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