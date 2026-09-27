FSSAI seeks to ban 'paneer' label for non-dairy products
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed new rules to stop the sale or marketing of non-dairy analog products as "Paneer." The proposal is part of the draft Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2026. Under these regulations, items made with ingredients not sourced from milk can't be called paneer.
Legislative impact
Issue 1st raised in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly
The issue was first raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in March 2025 by Shrigonda MLA Vikram Pachpute.
He had highlighted concerns over non-dairy products being sold as paneer, bringing samples of real dairy paneer and an analog alternative to showcase how difficult it is for consumers to tell them apart.
This intervention sparked a larger debate about food safety and consumer rights.
State-level ban
Ban on analog paneer
The issue also led to regulatory changes in Maharashtra, where restaurants and other food establishments were asked to disclose the use of analog paneer on menus.
Later, a one-year ban was imposed on the production and sale of non-dairy paneer in Maharashtra.
The latest FSSAI draft seeks to extend this regulation nationwide, ensuring that only genuine dairy products can be marketed as paneer across India.
Feedback invitation
Stakeholder consultation
The FSSAI has now invited public feedback on the draft regulations, giving stakeholders 60 days to submit their suggestions.
Consumers, dairy farmers, industry representatives, and food-safety professionals are encouraged to participate in this consultation process.
The proposed changes will be finalized after considering the feedback received during this period.