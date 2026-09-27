FSSAI seeks 60-day feedback to ban non-milk 'paneer'
India
FSSAI wants to make sure only actual dairy products get to use the name paneer.
Under a new draft rule, products made from constituents not derived from milk can't call itself paneer anymore.
To help shape the final rule, FSSAI is asking for public feedback over the next 60 days.
Maharashtra temporarily banned non-dairy 'paneer'
This move started after people in Maharashtra, including MLA Vikram Pachpute, pointed out how hard it is to tell real paneer from lookalikes.
Maharashtra later imposed a one-year prohibition on non-dairy paneer.
Now, FSSAI wants to bring these clear labeling rules to all of India so shoppers know what they're getting, and farmers aren't shortchanged.