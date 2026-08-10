FSSAI seizes $1.6 million Diageo haul in Bengaluru over PET mark
FSSAI just confiscated about 18,000 boxes of Diageo liquor in Bengaluru because the bottles didn't show the required recycled PET symbol for food-grade plastic.
The haul is worth $1.6 million and includes favorites like DSP Black Deluxe Whisky, Smirnoff Zesty Lime Triple Distilled Flavoured Vodka, and VAT 69, in those small 180 ml bottles.
Diageo India cites FSSAI approved recycler
This crackdown follows recent bans on some Diageo whiskies over claims about maturity and additives, with officials pointing to missing safety markings as a public health risk.
Diageo India responded that these bottles were sourced from a recycler approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and mandatory tests were conducted by the suppliers.
With India being a huge market for them, it's clear that alcohol brands are now facing much closer checks.