FSSAI steps up packaged water checks after Bisleri sample unsafe
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is stepping up checks on packaged water brands after a sample of Bisleri, one of the biggest names, was found unsafe due to the presence of chemicals.
This move also puts giants like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola under the microscope, amid consumer worries about water quality.
FSSAI orders inspections, Bisleri faces action
FSSAI has told state officials to run regular inspections and risk-based sampling of packaged drinking water and mineral water products, aiming to make sure they're safe to drink.
They're also planning legal action against Bisleri for breaking food safety laws.
With India's $3.5 billion bottled water market booming because people don't trust tap water, these stricter rules could shake up the whole industry.