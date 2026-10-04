FSSAI suspends Creative Bakers and Confectioners license, Everest cumin recalled
India
FSSAI just suspended the license of Creative Bakers and Confectioners after finding major hygiene problems: think dirt, pests, and badly stored food.
On top of that, Everest's "Pre-packed Cumin Powder" is being pulled from shelves because tests found unsafe levels of pesticides in one batch.
FSSAI orders hygiene fixes, recall documentation
The bakery has to fix its hygiene before reopening, while Everest must document the recall and make sure this doesn't happen again.
FSSAI is reminding everyone: food safety rules aren't optional.