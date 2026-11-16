FSSAI suspends licenses of 6 nutraceutical brands for safety violations
India's top food safety authority, FSSAI, has suspended the licenses of six nutraceutical brands (Airen Herbals, Aquabliss Lifesciences, Raskam Healthcare, Supercure Biotech, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare, and Vedant Remedies) for not following safety rules.
The move was shared by FSSAI on social media on Monday (November 16, 2026).
FSSAI seeks Red Bull labeling clarification
This suspension is part of a bigger push by FSSAI to keep food products safe and protect public health.
The agency is also taking a closer look at how energy drinks like Red Bull are labeled, especially since high sugar content can be risky.
They have asked Red Bull for clarification within a week to make sure consumers are not being misled.