FSSAI takes legal action against Nestle India over baby formulas
India
Nestle India is facing legal action from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for two of its baby formulas, NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and Lactogen Pro 1.
FSSAI says Nestle broke rules by making promotional claims about these products online, which isn't allowed under food safety regulations for infant nutrition.
FSSAI flags claims, low biotin found
FSSAI flagged Nestle India's ads highlighting five HMOs and Whey Protein in NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, plus digestibility claims for Lactogen Pro 1, saying these could mislead buyers.
On top of that, tests found one formula didn't have enough biotin, leading to three legal cases against Nestle India.
This move shows FSSAI is serious about keeping baby foods safe and honestly marketed.