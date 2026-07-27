FSSAI tells Pepsi, Red Bull, Monster to drop 'energy' labeling
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has told big brands like Pepsi, Red Bull, and Monster to stop calling their high-caffeine drinks "energy drinks."
The reason? Claims that these drinks boost energy or aid in general weakness aren't backed by Indian standards, and FSSAI says the labels are misleading.
FSSAI sets 90 day label deadline
Industry leaders are worried about sales and brand image, but FSSAI's chief Rajit Punhani isn't budging: companies have 90 days to change their labels, and they can separately challenge the decision in court.
Meanwhile, thousands of cans have been seized in Rajasthan, e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart were instructed to update listings, and similar rules are popping up globally, like England's ban on high-caffeine drinks for under-16s starting April 2027.