FSSAI to require warning labels on less healthy packaged foods
India
Heads up: Packaged foods high in fat, salt, or sugar will soon come with warning labels, thanks to a new move by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The idea is to help you spot less healthy options, whether you're shopping in stores or online, so you can make smarter choices about what goes into your cart.
FSSAI testing AI to police e-commerce
These warning labels will follow standards developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN).
FSSAI is also testing an AI tool to catch rule-breakers on e-commerce sites and has more than 3,000 officers focusing on high-risk foods like dairy and meats.
It's all part of a bigger push to keep our food safer and encourage healthier eating habits.