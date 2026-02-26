Fuel prices in India today: Check rates here
India
Fuel prices didn't budge on Monday—petrol in Delhi is still ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
In Mumbai, it's a bit pricier at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel.
Oil companies update these rates every morning at 6am to keep things transparent.
How are petrol, diesel prices determined?
Petrol and diesel rates change based on global oil prices, the rupee's value against the dollar, and local taxes—which is why costs vary from city to city.
Prices have held steady since May 2022 thanks to tax cuts, even though global markets have been shaky.
Want today's fuel price in your area? Just send an SMS—OMCs make it easy to stay updated before you fill up.