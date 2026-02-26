Fuel prices in India today: Check rates here

How are petrol, diesel prices determined?

Petrol and diesel rates change based on global oil prices, the rupee's value against the dollar, and local taxes—which is why costs vary from city to city.

Prices have held steady since May 2022 thanks to tax cuts, even though global markets have been shaky.

Want today's fuel price in your area? Just send an SMS—OMCs make it easy to stay updated before you fill up.