Fuel prices revised, petrol ₹97.77 and diesel ₹90.67 in Delhi
India
Fuel prices have been revised, with increases varying by city.
Now, a liter of gasoline in Delhi will cost you ₹97.77, while diesel is at ₹90.67.
The last time prices changed was actually a small cut back in March 2024.
State oil firms pass on costs
Rising global oil prices and supply issues (thanks to tensions in West Asia) have pushed costs up for months.
State-run oil companies finally passed on some of that burden after holding off for just over four years (since April 2022).
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had recently hinted this was coming, and yes, it could mean higher costs all around, from transport to groceries.