No surprises at the pump today, gasoline and diesel prices haven't budged in big cities.

In Delhi, you're paying ₹102.12 for a liter of gasoline and ₹95.20 for diesel.

Mumbai's rates are a bit higher, with gasoline at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83 per liter, while Bengaluru and Kolkata follow similar patterns thanks to local taxes.

Even with recent changes like the Center dropping extra excise duty on gasoline exports, domestic fuel costs aren't reacting much to what's happening globally.