Fuel prices steady across Indian metros despite global oil volatility
No surprises at the pump today, gasoline and diesel prices haven't budged in big cities.
In Delhi, you're paying ₹102.12 for a liter of gasoline and ₹95.20 for diesel.
Mumbai's rates are a bit higher, with gasoline at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83 per liter, while Bengaluru and Kolkata follow similar patterns thanks to local taxes.
Even with recent changes like the Center dropping extra excise duty on gasoline exports, domestic fuel costs aren't reacting much to what's happening globally.
US crude stocks jump 5.28 million barrels
Globally, oil markets have been pretty shaky: US crude stockpiles jumped by 5.28 million barrels recently, pushing down world oil prices (West Texas Intermediate now sits at $85.45 per barrel).
But here in India, fuel prices are holding steady as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep petrol and diesel rates unchanged, and even tensions near places like the Strait of Hormuz.
So for now, your fuel costs remain predictable despite all the global drama.