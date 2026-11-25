Fuel prices didn't budge across major cities on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, so no surprises at the pump.

In Delhi, petrol is ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter.

Mumbai's rates are a bit higher, ₹111.21 for petrol and ₹97.83 for diesel, while Chennai sits at ₹107.76 for petrol and ₹99.55 for diesel.

Hyderabad tops the chart with petrol at ₹116.15 per liter.