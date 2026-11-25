Fuel prices steady across major Indian cities November 25 2026
Fuel prices didn't budge across major cities on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, so no surprises at the pump.
In Delhi, petrol is ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter.
Mumbai's rates are a bit higher, ₹111.21 for petrol and ₹97.83 for diesel, while Chennai sits at ₹107.76 for petrol and ₹99.55 for diesel.
Hyderabad tops the chart with petrol at ₹116.15 per liter.
Bengaluru, Hyderabad fuel steady, crude stable
Bengaluru and Hyderabad also saw steady prices: in Bengaluru, it's ₹110.44 (petrol) and ₹99.56 (diesel); in Hyderabad, expect to pay ₹116.15 for petrol and ₹104.23 for diesel today.
Globally, oil prices have been pretty stable even with all the geopolitical drama lately: Brent crude is around $91 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate is just under $82 a barrel. The International Energy Agency says we might see a surplus this quarter because of more Persian Gulf oil exports, but traders are still keeping an eye on tensions near the Strait of Hormuz just in case things shift suddenly.