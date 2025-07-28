Next Article
Fumigation during class sickens 25 students in UP
During class at a government Inter College in Kanona village, Bulandshahr, an insecticide fog was sprayed recently—leaving 25 students sick with nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and trouble breathing.
Some collapsed right in their classrooms from the exposure.
Students were rushed to local hospitals and four are still under observation.
Police and education officials have started an inquiry into whether safety rules were ignored during the fumigation.
Parents are upset that they weren't warned about the risks, especially since some fasting students felt even worse.
The incident has raised concerns about safety in schools.