Odisha floods: Body found, 18,000 in Balasore affected

Community kitchens are serving meals to over 5,000 people

Community kitchens are serving meals to over 5,000 people and health teams are going door-to-door with medicines.

Pregnant women are being moved to safer places and animal camps have been set up for livestock.

Meanwhile, officials continue to monitor dam levels and use boats in hard-hit areas like Baliapal—so even though things look better now, authorities say it's important for everyone to stay cautious.