Odisha floods: Body found, 18,000 in Balasore affected
Floods in Odisha are finally easing up as river levels drop, but the situation is still tough for many.
The discovery of Santosh Jena's body in the Baitarani river has brought a somber note, reminding everyone that risks remain.
In Balasore district, about 18,000 people are dealing with flood impacts while relief teams work to help.
Community kitchens are serving meals to over 5,000 people and health teams are going door-to-door with medicines.
Pregnant women are being moved to safer places and animal camps have been set up for livestock.
Meanwhile, officials continue to monitor dam levels and use boats in hard-hit areas like Baliapal—so even though things look better now, authorities say it's important for everyone to stay cautious.