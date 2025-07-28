Karnataka to plant 11.5 crore saplings this year
Karnataka is going big on green: the state plans to plant a massive 11.5 crore saplings.
Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the move at a Vanamahotsava event, saying it's all about boosting greenery and fighting pollution.
This year alone, over three crore new trees are set to go into the ground—including four lakh just in Yadgir district.
Plan to involve kids in conservation efforts
Khandre stressed that deforestation hurts both people and wildlife, so protecting these new saplings is key.
The Forest Department will keep an eye on their survival, and there's a big push to get kids involved in tree planting and conservation.
The plan also encourages ditching plastic bags for cloth ones—because every little change helps the environment.
Local leaders want everyone to join in
This isn't just about planting trees; it's about building habits for a greener future.
Local leaders want everyone—especially young people—to join in, making Karnataka's sustainability goals something we can all be part of.