Karnataka to plant 11.5 crore saplings this year India Jul 28, 2025

Karnataka is going big on green: the state plans to plant a massive 11.5 crore saplings.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the move at a Vanamahotsava event, saying it's all about boosting greenery and fighting pollution.

This year alone, over three crore new trees are set to go into the ground—including four lakh just in Yadgir district.