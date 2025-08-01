Fungal outbreak threatens Kashmir's apple orchards, affects 35L people
Kashmir's famous apple orchards are facing a tough time as a sudden fungal outbreak is damaging crops.
The diseases, Alternaria and Necrotic Leaf Blotch, are leaving dark spots on leaves and causing trees to shed them early.
This not only hurts the apples' quality but also threatens the livelihoods of about 3.5 million people who depend on these orchards.
Experts warn climate change is exacerbating the problem
Experts say unpredictable weather—thanks to climate change—is making things worse, with fluctuating temperatures and random rain helping the fungi spread.
Waseem, an assistant professor at Sher-e-Kashmir University, points out that dense tree canopies in traditional orchards give these fungi just what they need to grow.
To fight back, authorities are advising orchard owners to improve drainage and use recommended fungicides like Mancozeb or Propineb to help protect this key part of Kashmir's economy.