Fungal outbreak threatens Kashmir's apple orchards, affects 35L people

Experts warn climate change is exacerbating the problem

Experts say unpredictable weather—thanks to climate change—is making things worse, with fluctuating temperatures and random rain helping the fungi spread.

Waseem, an assistant professor at Sher-e-Kashmir University, points out that dense tree canopies in traditional orchards give these fungi just what they need to grow.

To fight back, authorities are advising orchard owners to improve drainage and use recommended fungicides like Mancozeb or Propineb to help protect this key part of Kashmir's economy.