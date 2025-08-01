Next Article
India sticks to Russian oil imports despite Trump's tariff threat
India is sticking to its decision to buy oil from Russia, even after former US President Donald Trump called them out and announced a 25% tariff on India for buying Russian oil.
The Indian government says its energy choices come down to what's available in the market and prevailing global circumstances.
Officials say India makes its own calls on both energy and defense deals, focusing on national security and practical needs.
Despite outside pressure—including Trump's threats—India values its long-standing partnership with Russia.
In fact, this year alone, about 35% of India's oil imports came from Russia, making India one of Russia's top buyers.