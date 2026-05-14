FWDA establishes 1st overseas Portugal node to produce 'Kaal Bhairava'

SKETCHPIXEL to supply AI simulation tech

SKETCHPIXEL will provide simulation and AI tech for the aircraft, while FWDA keeps control over its main systems and design.

The Kaal Bhairava, unveiled last year, can fly up to 3,000km and stay airborne for over 30 hours.

Setting up shop in Portugal helps India step into the world market for autonomous military tech and shows how Indian companies are aiming for bigger roles globally.