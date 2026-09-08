G Kishan Reddy says India has 51 days' coal stockpile
India's got 51 days' worth of coal in the bank, according to Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy. That's 123.7 million tons (MT), enough to keep things running at the current pace.
Power companies have stocks equivalent to 23 days of consumption, and another big batch is already on its way.
The Coal and Railway ministries are keeping a close eye on deliveries to make sure there aren't any hiccups.
Coal-based power generation rose 9.1% April-August
Between April and August this year, coal sent to power plants went up by 4.5%, reaching 346.72 MT as coal-based power generation rose 9.1% to 535.8 BU (blame El Nino and less hydropower).
In early September, rail deliveries sped up by 20%, and Coal India even used trucks during the monsoon to keep supplies steady.
With drier weather back, officials expect things to get even smoother for power plants across the country.