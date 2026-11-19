Gadkari says India tops road connectivity after laying national highways
India is now topping the charts for road connectivity, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
At the 85th Indian Road Congress, he credited this milestone to the laying of many national highways and said that better roads are key for bringing in investments.
Gadkari also said the government is ensuring quality in the construction of roads.
Road tech urged, Telangana summit announced
Gadkari highlighted how embracing new technology is crucial for building smarter, safer roads, especially to protect youngsters by fixing accident-prone spots.
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also shared updates on local infrastructure and announced the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, happening December 7-9 at Bharat Future City, aiming to attract fresh investment and boost growth.