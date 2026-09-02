Galvanized steel could save India up to ₹49,580cr on infrastructure

A new report says India could save up to ₹49,580 crore every year just by using galvanized steel in its infrastructure projects.

Right now, corrosion costs India's infrastructure sector about ₹1.42 lakh crore annually, equivalent to 2.9% of the sector's GDP.

Galvanized (zinc-coated) steel is highlighted for being able to offer longer service life and lower lifecycle cost compared with regular materials, which means fewer repairs and lower costs over time.