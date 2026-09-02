Galvanized steel could save India up to ₹49,580cr on infrastructure
A new report says India could save up to ₹49,580 crore every year just by using galvanized steel in its infrastructure projects.
Right now, corrosion costs India's infrastructure sector about ₹1.42 lakh crore annually, equivalent to 2.9% of the sector's GDP.
Galvanized (zinc-coated) steel is highlighted for being able to offer longer service life and lower lifecycle cost compared with regular materials, which means fewer repairs and lower costs over time.
Zinc coated steel outlasts TMT bars
The study points out that better corrosion protection is especially important in coastal and humid regions, with protection requirements linked more closely to exposure conditions in countries like the US and Japan.
Regular TMT bars last 40 to 50 years, but galvanized ones can go strong for over a century, even in harsh environments.