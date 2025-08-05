Gambhira bridge truck rescue begins; operation likely to take days

Inquiries, checks, and support

About 50-60 people are on site, and officials expect the operation to wrap up in 2-3 days.

Anand Collector Praveen Chaudhary says they're being extra careful so nothing else gets damaged.

After this tragedy, all bridges in the area are getting checked for safety, and a high-level inquiry has been launched.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also visited families of victims to offer support.