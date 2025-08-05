Next Article
Gambhira bridge truck rescue begins; operation likely to take days
A rescue team is working around the clock to pull out a truck that got stuck on the Gambhira bridge in Anand, Gujarat, after it collapsed on July 9—an accident that sadly took over 20 lives.
The Vishwakarma Group from Porbandar is handling the tricky job with special hydraulic tools to keep things safe.
Inquiries, checks, and support
About 50-60 people are on site, and officials expect the operation to wrap up in 2-3 days.
Anand Collector Praveen Chaudhary says they're being extra careful so nothing else gets damaged.
After this tragedy, all bridges in the area are getting checked for safety, and a high-level inquiry has been launched.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also visited families of victims to offer support.