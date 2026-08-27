Gandak River receding in Bihar after Nepal and Tibet floods
Good news from Bihar: After days of worry, the Gandak River is finally receding.
Water levels had shot up due to flash floods in Nepal and Tibet, peaking around midnight on Thursday, but things started settling by early Thursday morning.
Thankfully, embankments held strong thanks to constant monitoring, so there was no damage to the embankments.
Over 4,000 evacuated in Bihar
Authorities moved fast: more than 4,000 people from at-risk areas were evacuated to safer spots.
All 36 barrage gates were opened to manage water flow, and both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on the ground helping out.
The chief minister convened a review meeting and formed a committee under the chief secretary and police chief.
Locals are being urged to stay alert while community kitchens and round-the-clock monitoring continue.