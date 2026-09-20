Gandam Santosh arrested in Nizamabad for allegedly stabbing brother-in-law
India
In Nizamabad, Telangana, Gandam Santosh was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law, Chittari Haribabu, in revenge for his sister's death.
Santosh's sister, C Vaishnavi, had died in March; Haribabu had previously been jailed for her alleged murder but was released on bail.
Santosh posted confession video, weapons recovered
Santosh tried to flee to Visakhapatnam, but police tracked him down using CCTV and technical evidence.
After the attack, he posted a video admitting to the murder as payback.
Police recovered the weapons used and are checking if others helped Santosh carry out the crime.