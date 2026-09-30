Gandhi Jayanti: School closures depend on state, check local calendars
With Gandhi Jayanti coming up on October 2, many are wondering if schools will be closed this Thursday (October 1).
There's no nationwide holiday, so it really depends on where you live.
For example, Tamil Nadu schools are already on break and will reopen October 5, but several other states haven't declared a holiday.
School schedules vary by state
Tamil Nadu: Schools closed for quarterly vacation.
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka: No statewide holiday; classes as usual.
Telangana: Check your school's academic calendar for updates.
Andhra Pradesh: Regular classes until the Dasara break (October 10-21).
West Bengal and Kerala: School holidays may vary; best to check with your school directly.
So if you're not sure about your school, a quick check with teachers or the school website is the way to go!