Gandhi Mandiram in Srikakulam temple commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's life
India
If you're ever in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, check out the Gandhi Mandiram, a unique temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.
Set inside a 50-acre park in Shanti Nagar Colony, the temple features a depiction of Gandhi in a peaceful meditative pose.
A large statue of Mahatma Gandhi stands on top of the temple. It's all about honoring Gandhi's life and his core values of truth, peace, and nonviolence.
Sphurthi Vanam provides history and reflection
Inside the complex, you'll find Sphurthi Vanam, an area with statues of 35 freedom fighters and five social reformers that gives visitors a quick history lesson.
The temple is surrounded by scenes from India's independence movement and moments from Gandhi's life, making it a peaceful spot for anyone wanting to reflect or just learn something new.