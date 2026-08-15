Gandhi Mandiram in Srikakulam temple commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's life

If you're ever in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, check out the Gandhi Mandiram, a unique temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Set inside a 50-acre park in Shanti Nagar Colony, the temple features a depiction of Gandhi in a peaceful meditative pose.

A large statue of Mahatma Gandhi stands on top of the temple. It's all about honoring Gandhi's life and his core values of truth, peace, and nonviolence.