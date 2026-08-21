Gandhi's handwritten notes sold for ₹16.2cr at Saffronart auction
What's the story
A collection of 688 handwritten notes by Mahatma Gandhi has been sold for a record ₹16.2 crore at a recent auction organized by Mumbai-based Saffronart. The notes, which were written to his close associate and freedom fighter Anand T Hingorani, were sold by Saffronart. The sale set a world record for an Indian historical document sold at an auction.
Auction details
Auction featured 86 lots of letters, manuscripts, photographs
The auction titled "Gandhi: From the Collection of Anand T Hingorani" featured 86 lots of Gandhi's letters, manuscripts, photographs, and personal objects.
The manuscript addresses themes like truth, ahimsa (non-violence), brahmacharya (celibacy), nonpossession and religious equality, among others.
It also documents major political events of the time while offering a glimpse into Gandhi's personal life.
Book compilation
Notes offered guidance to Hingorani after his wife's death
The handwritten notes were written over a period of two years following the death of Hingorani's wife, Vidya. They offered guidance and encouragement to Hingorani during this time.
These messages were later compiled into a book called "A Thought for the Day."
This book is considered one of the most intimate surviving records of correspondence between Gandhi and Hingorani.
Personal items
Other personal items auctioned off
Among the personal items auctioned was Gandhi's 'peti charkha' (box spinning wheel), along with two letters on the spiritual discipline of spinning, which sold for ₹1.02 crore.
A signed presentation photograph of Gandhi writing fetched ₹78 lakh at the auction.
A set of his letters, telegrams, and postcards on economic independence drew a winning bid of ₹57.60 lakh.