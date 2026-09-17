Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 5th-day visarjan scheduled for September 18
India
Ganesh Chaturthi wraps up with Visarjan, when people immerse Lord Ganesha's idol in water.
While most wait for Anant Chaturdashi, some prefer to say goodbye a little earlier.
In 2026, the fifth-day Visarjan falls on September 18.
Fifth-day immersion time slots and rituals
If you're planning the fifth-day immersion, there are several good time slots: morning (6:07am to 10:43 a.m.), afternoon (12:15pm to 1:47pm and 4:51pm to 6:23 p.m.), and late evening (9:19pm to 10:47 p.m.), plus an extra window after midnight.
The ritual is all about coming together; families and friends join processions, pray for blessings, and keep traditions alive, whether they celebrate for five days or until the festival's end.