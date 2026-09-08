Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Monday September 14 midday puja New Delhi
India
Ganesh Chaturthi is set for Monday, September 14, 2026. The festival is observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi and kicks off when the special tithi falls during daytime hours: this year, that's Monday.
The main puja happens midday; in New Delhi, the best time is between 12:03pm and 2:31pm (but check your local timings just to be sure).
Celebrations vary Ganesh Visarjan September 25
How long you celebrate is up to tradition. Some go for a day and a half, others stretch it out to five or seven days.
The big finale is Ganesh Visarjan (idol immersion), usually on Anant Chaturdashi, which lands on Friday, September 25, 2026, but some families might do it earlier depending on their customs.