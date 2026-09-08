Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Monday September 14 midday puja New Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi is set for Monday, September 14, 2026. The festival is observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi and kicks off when the special tithi falls during daytime hours: this year, that's Monday.

The main puja happens midday; in New Delhi, the best time is between 12:03pm and 2:31pm (but check your local timings just to be sure).