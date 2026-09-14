Ganesh Chaturthi begins across India, Murmu and Modi urge positivity
India
Ganesh Chaturthi kicked off across India on September 14, bringing 10 days of celebrations honoring Lord Ganesha.
President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi sent out warm wishes, highlighting how the festival spreads positivity and encourages everyone to contribute to the country's growth.
National leaders extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings
Home Minister Amit Shah wished for happiness and prosperity nationwide, while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called Ganesha a symbol of knowledge and fresh starts.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hoped the festival brings peace and new opportunities.
Congress President Kharge reflected on how Bal Gangadhar Tilak made Ganeshotsav part of India's freedom movement, and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal prayed for peace and prosperity for all.