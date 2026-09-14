Ganesh Chaturthi draws crowds across India from Mumbai to Pillayarpatti
Ganesh Chaturthi is lighting up cities across India, with people coming together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.
Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is packed with visitors hoping for blessings, while in Tamil Nadu, thousands join unique rituals at the Karpaga Vinayakar Temple and the yearly Ganesh Chaturthi chariot parade at the Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti.
Jaipur Bengaluru Kolkata celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi
Jaipur kicked off celebrations before sunrise at the Moti Dungri Ganesh temple, giving devotees nearly a full day to pray and soak in the festive spirit.
Bengaluru's Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple also draws big crowds.
Over in Kolkata, the festival mixes tradition with local issues, like one pandal focusing on regional development, showing how Ganesh Chaturthi keeps evolving while staying close to its roots.