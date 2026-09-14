Ganesh Chaturthi draws crowds across India from Mumbai to Pillayarpatti

Ganesh Chaturthi is lighting up cities across India, with people coming together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is packed with visitors hoping for blessings, while in Tamil Nadu, thousands join unique rituals at the Karpaga Vinayakar Temple and the yearly Ganesh Chaturthi chariot parade at the Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti.