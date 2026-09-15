Ganesh Chaturthi returns September 14 spanning 12 days nationwide
Ganesh Chaturthi is back on September 14 this year, bringing 12 days of vibrant celebrations across India.
The festival honors Lord Ganesha, the deity associated with wisdom, prosperity and auspicious beginnings, known for clearing obstacles and marking new beginnings.
Expect homes and streets to light up with colorful idols, music, and lots of sweets as people welcome Ganesha with open arms.
Ten day worship concludes with immersion
Traditionally, families and communities set up Ganesha idols at home or in public spaces, offering flowers, durva grass, and modaks (sweet dumplings) for 10 days.
On the final day (September 25 in Maharashtra), a lively procession leads to immersing the idol in water, symbolizing Ganesha's return.
Each region adds its own twist: Maharashtra hosts massive street celebrations; everywhere you'll find cultural celebrations.